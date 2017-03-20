Become a WW contributor
We are always seeking new contributors, especially for our music and movies sections and ever more especially if you have a strong voice and a fresh perspective.
Previews and reviews need to be well-informed and full of vivid details. We are looking for writers who are deeply interested in their subject, willing to the necessary research and aren't afraid to give strong opinions. We are not interested in scenesters who want to write about their friends' projects—there are other publications in town that would be thrilled to have you.
If you think you're a fit, introduce yourself in an email to Matt Singer (food, drink, other arts and culture stories) or Shannon Gormley (music, visual arts, movies) with samples of your work.
Intern for WW
Willamette Week offers three-month, unpaid internships in various departments throughout the year. To find out more about our internship programs and how to apply, please see below.
News reporting internships
WW offers three-month news internships throughout the year. The news internships are unpaid and require a time commitment of 20 hours a week. In the belief that experience is the best teacher, the internship provides opportunities to write for both wweek.com and the print edition.
To apply for a news internship, send your resume and three news clips (or writing samples) to News Editor Aaron Mesh.
Arts & Culture writing internships
The Arts & Culture department is currently accepting applications for Summer and Fall 2018 interns.
Arts & Culture interns work with a team of five editors producing the print paper's food, music, film, theater and books sections as well as blog posts and our special sections.
It’s our goal to provide smart, curious people have an interest in journalism some experience in the fundamentals of our craft.
Internships are unpaid and require a three-month commitment. We are happy to do whatever is necessary to get you college credit, if relevant. Interns must work at least 20 hours per week. The schedule is flexible other than required Wednesday afternoon staff meetings. In general, we're here to help you learn about journalism and will work to see that you take away far more than you give.
Our interns have gone on to write for the New Yorker, the New York Times, Gawker, Vice, KPTV 12, Portland Tribune, Portland Monthly, The Oregonian, Charleston City Paper, Thrillist, The Stranger, The Seattle Times, Digital Trends, Zagat and Travel Oregon.
Interns are expected to contribute to the paper in the following ways:
• Fact-checking
• Research
• Reporting
• Writing listings
• Reviewing concerts, performances or books
• Writing live reviews and reporting on breaking news for wweek.com
• Working with publicists
• Surveying news releases and other publications
• Transcribing taped interviews
• Contributing to planning and production of special sections
• Selected errands
• Other tasks to aid editors in planning, reporting, writing, thinking and editing that goes into the preparation of listings, features and special sections.
We ask that you send us a letter introducing yourself, a copy of your resume, three published clips and write a sample food, music, performance or movie listing matching our style as closely as you can. Please send to Arts & Culture Editor.
SAMPLE LISTING:
Floating Room, Sinless, Mini Blinds [SLOW-CORE] Listening to Floating Room is like watching The Weather Channel late at night. The Portland slow-core act builds stormy, devastating sounds, but from a such a distance and with such a patient pace you feel out of harm’s way. Last year, the band release Sunless, a slow-churning mass of ambling guitars, piercing pedal-work and windy vocals. Floating Room can be drowsy and stirring, as in a dream, but remain fully grounded. MARK STOCK. Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison St., 503-239-7639. 8:30 pm. $7 advance, $8 day of show. 21+
Marketing internships
Are you a self-starting quick learner interested in assisting with WW's marketing, events and digital media? Willamette Week needs an intern to assist our Events and Marketing Manager. Must have a public relations, journalism, or marketing degree/background, excellent writing skills, and show up ready to tackle a variety of projects. Experience with Adobe creative suite a giant plus. Must work efficiently, collaboratively and productively. Hours are flexible, up to 15 hours/week.
QUESTIONS FOR PROSPECTIVE EVENTS AND MARKETING INTERNS:
– Why are you interested in Willamette Week?
– Which aspects of marketing energize you most?
– What completed project are you most proud of and why? (i.e. writing sample, completed event, design project, etc.)
– What do you hope to be doing in the next year?
Some duties and responsibilities may include but are definitely not limited to:
Newsletters
- Facilitate weekly concert ticket giveaways
- Add advertiser info/photos/promotions to newsletters
- Work with Marketing Manager and Sales Director to develop strategies for increasing and retaining newsletter subscribers
- Manage newsletter subscriber list
Events
- Assist with WW event planning and production, from renting porta potties to curating vendor lists to dreaming of fun promotion strategies
- Attend the Best of Portland Party (July 13), MusicfestNW (August 27-28), and WW’s Beer Pro/Am (September 24), among other events that pop up to assist with onsite event production
- Research various event prep facts, contacts and venues as need arises
- Assemble photos, content, text, video and logos to build one sheets, sponsorship pitches and events recaps using InDesign + Illustrator.
Please email résumé and cover letter, with references, to Jane Smith, Associate Publisher.
Photography internships
Photo internships at Willamette Week include a wide range of opportunity from the back of the book—music, movies, and food, to the front of the book—news, people, places, and cover stories. Ideal candidates have creative curiosities, technical savvy and communication know how.
Willamette Week internships are a three month unpaid commitment with once a week in-person check ins at our headquarters, in Northwest Portland. The schedule is flexible; the deadlines are not.
To apply, please submit a brief statement about yourself, a few examples of recent work and a link to your photos to Alyssa Walker.
Illustration internship
Willamette Week is seeking an illustration intern with solid skills to join our design team. This is an opportunity to work for an award-winning local newspaper and grow your portfolio through published experience. We are a small alternative weekly with a creative and fun staff.
We accept internship applications year-round for a three-month unpaid internship.
Ideal candidates should have a flexible schedule to intern at least eight hours a week. You will experience the process of creating art for editorial content. Interns work on projects that include sketching illustration concepts, as well as illustrating news or culture stories for our readers. Strong communication skills and the ability to take art direction are very important.
Qualifications:
- Computer experience using the Adobe suite, specifically InDesign, Photoshop, Illustrator, Acrobat and Bridge.
- Eye for page and Web design. Understanding how art and copy fit together and help tell a story.
- Knowledge of image sizing, color correction, and file types.
- Creativity and motivation to succeed within tight boundaries. Responding well to criticism and providing the best solution for our art director.
Please send a résumé and URL to your online portfolio with examples of your work to Alyssa Walker.
Comments