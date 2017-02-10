Two Portland women have created a 40-page Donald Trump-themed coloring book that chronicles Trump's rise to power in the 2016 election.
Color U.S. Trumped chronicles Trump's life, including pages for his three wives and five children, which, with surprising accuracy, captures Trump's constant inappropriate touching of Ivanka and Barron's sad little face.
"Basically the election happened and our cat died the same week, and we needed something. We'd just be coming home and crying every day," says the book's co-creator Megan Ferrell. "We started 10 days after the election. It's been a lot of work. We work on it every spare minute we come home from work."
So far, the Kickstarter has raised $1,170 of its $5,000 goal. If you pledge $15, you get a copy of Color U.S. Trumped. Once it's printed, the creators plan to donate the book to non-profits for fundraising.
They also designed Nasty Woman stickers, featuring Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Elizabeth Warren.
Ferrell says the project met with some surprising resistance when she posted it on Nextdoor.com. The post was taken down several times, after being reported as "harmful" or "not helpful."
She also said many neighbors did vouch for the coloring book, and organizations like the Oregon Center for Public Policy have expressed interest too.
"If you think it's offensive, it's offensive because what is in it is true, not because it's hypberbole," Ferrell says. "Democrats want to be positive moving forward, but that's a scary thought for me."
