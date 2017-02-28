Was there a moment when you decided "Okay, now's the time?"

To be honest with you, I'm a little bit woo-woo and I felt a lot of natural cycles ending. I had a relationship end, a bar that I had been working at for eight years was bought by a California real estate developer. It now stands empty and it's a fucking travesty. It really is a little bit painful to watch Portland be developed the way it is. I'm definitely not angry with the people who come here, like why wouldn't you want to come here. But it is changing so fast and I'm ready to step back. The market's going to crash sometime and then maybe I'll be able to come back.