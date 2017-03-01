"It's not that they didn't exist," says Rounds, whose Chicana identity is the driving force of her burlesque persona, "just that they were hard to find because what we view as 'burlesque history' is skewed towards white performers and has often ignored or erased many performers of color."



What's more is that in Portland, Rounds "found it kind of difficult being a person of color within a community where a lot of people didn't 'see' color, didn't 'see' race."



De Colores, she says, "is very much addressing white liberalism. People who don't see your color don't see you. They don't see your race: this core part of you that you can't take away from your identity."