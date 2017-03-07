It seems kind of counterintuitive to be like, "okay, people aren't really devoting time and attention to stories and journalism. Let's ask them to leave their homes and go to a theater to interact with it.' But clearly, it works. Any theories as to why?



It's partly about time of day. At work, when we scan headlines all day long, we don't have time to lose ourselves in a story. Pop-Up Magazine is always at night. People who buy tickets and bring a few friends to a Pop-Up Magazine show are inviting us into their leisure time. Leisure time is precious, it's hard to convince people to let you into it, but when they do, you get their undivided attention, and it allows you to tell a different kind of story.