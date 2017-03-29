Anna (Kerry Ryan) and Jim (Tissell) stand in the middle of the rubble around a toilet—Jim's just destroyed the bathroom walls in protest of social constructs. Along with Hilary (Quinlan Fitzgerald) and John (Ferrucci), they sardonically act out commercials and share their life experiences that caused their disgust with life's complicit patterns. Jim's mom ironed his dad's shirts every night while he sat around, "fat off of meals she made him." Hilary once looked up into the windows of a multistory housing complex and noticed that two men were sitting in their separate apartments tuned in to the same TV show.



They sleep on the floor and wear dirty clothes, and everyone has sex with everyone. Except for Anna. She finds the rigid structures of everyday life frustrating, but she also yearns for the kind of comforts normalcy provides—tea pots, a partner who cares only for her—and she doesn't want anyone to get hurt in the brigade's attempt to dismantle society. Ryan's performance gracefully encompasses that tension: Anna's trapped by an ideology meant to be liberating.