Why was it not what you wanted?

It was just funny moments. I don't know if "pandering" was the right word. But I'm still a theater artist, and I'm still trying to find a narrative. I think the real reason it affected me was that there were snarky reviews, was that I was married, and while I was doing the show, he was in the middle of this affair with our baby sitter. In every scene, there was a weird clue of what had been really happening. So whenever anyone's like, "It's fluffy," I'm like, "I totally get you." It was, 'cause it wasn't done yet.