The nerd community is still recovering from the devastating loss of Firefly and The X-Files off of Netflix Instant Stream last weekend, but for Portland nerds, there's some good news: Rose City Comic Con released their lineup for this year's convention.
A smaller version of the Wizard World Comic Con that already blew through Portland this year, Rose City Comic Con's lineup tends to be more focused on artists, rather than celebrities. Still, their big headliner is Weird Al, but at least he's a pretty nerdy version of a headliner.
Also on top of the bill is the voice of SpongeBob—and thus of a generation—Tom Kenny.
Also on this year's lineup: Kati Cook, the artist and writer behind My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic and Gronk, DC and Marvel Comics legend Mike Zeck, Felicia Day (Vi from Buffy The Vampire Slayer) and Grey Delisle, whose voice acting credits include Mandy in Billy and Mandy, Vicky from The Fairly Odd Parents, Azula in Avatar, and Emily Elizabeth in Clifford the Big Red Dog.
Portland doesn't need to import its comic culture, so naturally, the lineup of over 300 comic and graphic artists includes local names like Dark Horse spin off Oni Press, Cloud 9 Comics, and social justice oriented zine publishers Microcosm.
This year's convention will be the biggest so far: They're expanding from just two days to three. Details on panels, contests and other events will be released closer to the festival in September, but for now, check out the expansive list of artists here.
Rose City Comic Con is at the Oregon Convention Center, 777 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, rosecitycomiccon.com. Sept. 8-10. Early bird day passes $25-35, weekend passes $65-$230.
