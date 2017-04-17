If you live in Portland and make more than $1,000 a year, your $35 arts tax is due April 18. If you haven't paid it yet, make sure to do so by the end of the day, tomorrow. This tax includes anyone who moved into or out of Portland in 2016.
If you don't pay the tax on time, you'll be charged up to an extra $35, which could be spent on much more immediately gratifying things.
You can pay online, which keeps administration costs low and also takes, like, four minutes. Or you can print off this form, or pick it up at the Office of Management & Finance at 111 SW Columbia Street, Suite 600, or a local library or neighborhood coalition office.
And remember, artists like Matt Groening and Mark Rothko are products of Portland's public education system…so just do it.
Comments