In one scene, Rick gets riled up when the professor presses him about why, if he was so against what was happening, he continued to let the situation get worse. Rick jolts up from his chair and raises his voice. He accuses her of having the luxury of outsider bias. "You guys"—historians, intellectuals, liberals—"always have the answer after the fact," he yells. Eventually, he reveals that he was afraid of losing his job because his wife was pregnant.