Janeane Garofalo walks on stage with the most conspicuous, disheveled pile of notes imaginable. She's topping a lineup of comedians who've honed their set to Conan levels of precision, so it doesn't seem like she's affecting modest when she immediately disclaims her position as the headliner: "I'm just going last. Those guys know what they're doing." Still, not only is she seriously funny, but the fact that even Garofalo doesn't seem to know what's going to happen next just makes her set all the more exciting exciting, and reminds you just how precarious standup really is.