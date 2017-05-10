But what made Miss Julie so controversial when it debuted—a casual attitude toward sex and class boundaries—is hardly shocking to a modern audience. Shaking the Tree's production attempts to assert the play's relevance with contemporary staging. When Jean and Julie get intimate, the stage goes dark and the actors wail from behind a wall of boxes off to the side. Center stage, a projector plays black-and-white headshots of the two characters in ecstasy. The production seems to be simultaneously set in the 1800s and modern day. In some scenes, Jean and his fiancee, Kristine (who also works for Julie's family and is played by Kelly Godell), wear period costumes. In others, they wear Levi's jackets, band T-shirts and crop tops.