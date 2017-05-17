In a weird, fugue-like structure, lines and even entire scenes are repeated. After the first of many Jane Fonda cameos, the scene where Valerie and Agnes murder Rodney replays. But this time, it's Owen and Rodney who murder Agnes. "You aren't really sisters, are you?" becomes "You aren't really brothers, are you?" Valerie told Agnes it wasn't worth having sex with Rodney before killing him because he had a "cashew dick," and now Owen tells Rodney it wasn't worth having sex with Agnes because "she's selfish, comes too fast and she's a liar." But Agnes' murder is far more violent than Rodney's: After he shoots her, Owen stabs and beats Agnes' corpse with a hammer, all while her dead body is face down in Rodney's crotch.



The fact that you have no idea what's going to happen next—let alone why what's already happened has happened—is part of what makes the play so engaging. It's also carried along by the equally campy and over-dramatic performances from all four actors, which manage to be deeply funny in a way that only makes the play seem more savage.