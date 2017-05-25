To an extent, the stubborn simplicity of Constellations—it's confined to a single set and a single pair of actors—is enjoyably intimate. Green and Weir Mitchell speak in British accents and bumble their way through a sometimes touching romance. When they first meet, Marianne flirts with Roland by telling him that licking your elbow is the key to immortality (Green makes a valiant attempt). If that isn't weird enough, the scene eventually restarts with tweaked dialogue.