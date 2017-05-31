First Thursday Picks From Album Covers To Park Sculptures

If you’ve seen the cover of Solange’s True, you’ve seen Mickalene Thomas’ work. And if you’ve seen the cover of either of Erykah Badu’s New Amerykah albums, you’ve seen Emek’s work. Lee Kelly’s outdoor sculptures can be found throughout the city. If you were around for First Thursday a few months ago, you could have gone to see sculptor James Florschutz working in his studio.