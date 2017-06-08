Fruit Beer Festival Fans of fruit have a lot to look forward to on the taps at this year’s Fruit Beer Fest, with 21 infused creations that include a tart strawberry and basil ale from Ruse, a special key lime pie beer from 10 Barrel and a blend of Upright’s black lime-infused Saison Vert that spent time in both gin and vermouth barrels—yowza. Burnside Brewing Company, 701 E Burnside St., fruitbeerfest.com. 4-9 pm. $20-$25 for 12-14 tastes. Through June 11.



Portland Horror Film Fest



Adapting to these sunny times can be challenging. For those of you feeling too emotionally dark to don an aloha shirt yet, you can head to the Hollywood Theater for the Portland Horror Film Fest this Thursday-Saturday for some creepy independent movies in a cool, dark place. Read what strains you should smoke for the festival here. Hollywood Theater, 4122 NE Sandy Blvd. 7 pm. $20 per night, or $55 for Thursday-Saturday. portlandhorrorfilmfestival.com.

Summer Splendors

In 2015, NW Dance Project commissioned four choreographers to create works set to Chopin’s Preludes. Like Chopin’s music, the results were slow and delicate, palatably but undeniably beautiful. The company is reviving the Chopin Project as an opener for the premiere of a piece by artistic director Sarah Slipper. The currently unnamed piece will portray one couple’s relationship through time: One duet will depict the couple when they’re young, another when they’ve grown older. Their last show, a modern ballet adaptation of Carmen, was able to depict relationship dynamics with a great deal of intensity and complexity, so hopefully their follow-up will too. Lincoln Hall, 1620 SW Park Ave., nwdanceproject.org. 7:30 pm. $34-$58.

Daniel Lanois & Rocco DeLuna



Depending on your age, Quebecois guitar wizard Daniel Lanois is familiar either for his work alongside Explosions in the Sky on the Friday Night Lights soundtrack or his engineering work alongside Brian Eno on U2’s The Joshua Tree. It’s a beautiful thing when the work of his fingers and his mind collide, and last year’s Goodbye to Language is an undeniable document of Lanois’ imaginative approach to richly layered six-string bliss. Joining him is the album’s co-conspirator, blues guitarist Rocco DeLuca, whose flourishes of slide guitar and ethereal swells will receive live doctoring at the hands of Lanois for a spacey experience that’s destined to be one of a kind. The Old Church, 1422 SW 11th Ave., 503-222-2031. 8 pm. $30 advance, $35 day of show. All ages.

Sweeping Exits, Little Star, Alien Boy and Babe Waves

Sweeping Exits’ Glitter & Blood narrates the epic tale of a vampire named Desmond who traverses through the tumult of love and coming of age, all while maintaining the extensive demands of being undead. But anyone still on the fence needs to know that the Rocky Horror-meets-Hedwig template of shamelessly catchy rock poses on the gothic glam-rock opusare copious here and impeccably done, despite the campy subject matter. Read our full review of the album here. Black Water Bar, 835 NE Broadway, 503-281-0439. 8 pm. $5. All ages.

King Black Acid, Cedar Teeth and Daydream Machine

Though heavy-handed at times, King Black Acid’s Super Beautiful Magic is a strong case for the Big Rock Album surviving as a vital piece of longform art. Read our full review here. Mississippi Studios, 3939 N Mississippi Ave., mississippistudios.com. 9 pm. $12. 21+.

Michael Ian Black

Comedy doesn’t always age well. But despite starting his career on the cult-classic ’90s sketch show The State, Michael Ian Black’s material has held up reasonably well. Sure, he now talks about parenthood and politics, but his persona remains that of a self-absorbed man-child, which contributes just as much to his humor as the punchlines themselves. Doug Fir Lounge, 830 E Burnside St., dougfirlounge.com. 9 pm. $25. 21+.

Saturday, June 10