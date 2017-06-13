One of the biggest winners at the Tony Awards last weekend, Dear Evan Hansen, was backed by Portland theater producer Corey Brunish. The play won six Tonys, including Best Musical, Best Score and Best Book of a Musical.
Despite the positive critical attention the musical received throughout its Broadway run, it was considered to be somewhat of an unexpected success. Dear Evan Hansen's plot is unconventional for a Broadway musical—it tells the story of awkward teen Evan and his relationship with the family of a friend who committed suicide, and has only an eight-person cast.
Brunish was an investor in the show. He also produced two plays that won Tony Awards last weekend: The Play That Goes Wrong won Best Scenic Design and Come From Away won Best Director of a Musical. Come From Away was also nominated for several awards won by Dear Evan Hansen, including Best Musical, Best Original Score and Best Book of a Musical.
Brunish, was born in LA but moved to Portland in the 80s, already has two Tonys to his name. The Brunish Theater downtown is named after his mother. He now splits his time between Portland and New York.
Dear Evan Hansen will go on tour in October 2018. It has yet to be announced whether or not that tour will include Portland.
