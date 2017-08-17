Pallbearer, Gost, Aseitas
Arkansas doom darlings Pallbearer made their career on a demo adored by the underground, and earned a coveted Best New Music pedestal from Pitchfork. Thrust into the spotlight before the training wheels were off, Pallbearer crafted emotional, melodic, melancholy albums that resonated widely, yet the band didn't really have its stage legs quite yet. Fast forward to 2017 and Pallbearer has paid its dues, blazing a trail around the U.S. and Europe. Of course, now that the band is fully delivering on stage, the reviews on the band's third album, Heartless, have been spotty. Whether that's because critics love to kill their idols or because it's tough to put out three killer records in a row is up to the listener. Bossanova Ballroom, 722 E Burnside St., 503-206-7630. 6 pm. $16. All ages.
Dungeness Crab Boil
Fuuuuuuuuck. This is the most decadent shellfish feast of the season: crab rangoons followed by a big-ass boil of Dungeness, prawn, clam, mussel and seafood sausage, plus potatoes, rolls and beignets. $39.95 includes sweating buckets full of High Life and rosé. Headwaters, 1001 SW Broadway, 503-790-7752, headwaterspdx.com. $39.95.
Sun Moon Earth
In case you missed the headlines, the moon's gonna block the sun. Time was, the solar eclipse would signal some kind of apocalyptic omen. Nowadays, people stand on street corners hawking eclipse glasses. Tyler Nordgren, an astronomer, details how we got from A to B in his new book Sun Moon Earth, following the history of eclipses around the world, from astrologers in ancient China and Babylon to high priests of the Maya. Read up, because the end is nigh. Powell's at Cedar Hills Crossing, 3415 SW Cedar Hills Blvd, Beaverton, 503-228-4651, ext. 5855, 7 pm. Free.
Lungs
In all 90 minutes of Lungs, the play's only characters, W and M, tease out the morality and consequences of having a baby. Environmental issues are at the forefront of Third Rail's claustrophobic production, but the deeper and more interesting issues lie within its heart. Read our full review of Lungs here. CoHo Theater, 2257 NW Raleigh St., 503-235-1101, thirdrailrep.org. 7:30 pm. $25-$45.
Umii, Hosannas, Brown Calculus
At each of its many stylistic turns, the musical arc of Umii's debut EP, This Time, speaks to a spirit of loose whimsy, oscillating with surprising smoothness between electro-pop, R&B, disco and chillwave. Read our feature on Umii here. Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison St., holocene.org. 8 pm. $8 advance, $10 day of show. 21+.
Animal House
The low-budget University of Oregon frat culture movie helped launch John Belushi's career and Oregon's film industry, and is now considered one of the greatest comedies of all times. Full of acts of perversion so profound and disgusting that decorum prohibits listing them here. Joy Cinema, 11959 SW Pacific Hwy., Tigard, thejoycinema.com. 9 pm. $5.
