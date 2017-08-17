Pallbearer, Gost, Aseitas

Arkansas doom darlings Pallbearer made their career on a demo adored by the underground, and earned a coveted Best New Music pedestal from Pitchfork. Thrust into the spotlight before the training wheels were off, Pallbearer crafted emotional, melodic, melancholy albums that resonated widely, yet the band didn't really have its stage legs quite yet. Fast forward to 2017 and Pallbearer has paid its dues, blazing a trail around the U.S. and Europe. Of course, now that the band is fully delivering on stage, the reviews on the band's third album, Heartless, have been spotty. Whether that's because critics love to kill their idols or because it's tough to put out three killer records in a row is up to the listener. Bossanova Ballroom, 722 E Burnside St., 503-206-7630. 6 pm. $16. All ages.