When he came home from work, our dad found his two kids and all of his stereo equipment covered in mud in the back yard. And I think he would've been mad at us for further damaging his already busted boomboxes, but he was already struggling with the emotional weight of teaching his children about the very real dangers of racism. So instead of getting angry, he gave my sister and I a hug and took the whole family out to McDonald's. And when you're four and six, very few things are as big a deal as getting to go to McDonald's in spite of the KKK.