FRIDAY, AUGUST 18
Other Half Takeover
Famed Brooklyn brewery Other Half racks up more awards than a trophy store. You can't get their beers in Portland—except today at Roscoe's, where the largest taplist of Other Half beers in Northwest history will wash up, including ten (10!) IPAs, plus a Helles Lager. Roscoe's, 8105 SE Stark St., 503-255-0049, roscoespdx.com. 5 pm.
Lost Highway
Draped in black silk and red velvet, Lost Highway is Lynch's most visually striking film, a darkly sexual exploration of identity and memory punctuated by one of the best soundtracks of the '90s. Incredible performances by Patricia Arquette, Bill Pullman and Robert Loggia are woven together by a mastery of nonlinear narrative that few filmmakers possess. NW Film Center's Whitsell Auditorium, 1219 SW Park Ave., nwfilm.org. 8:30 pm. $9.
Giants in the Trees, Young Hunter
Former Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic has had a number of musical projects since the kid he jammed with in his mother's salon stabbed a pen through his suicide note. Perhaps you remember Sweet 75, Eyes Adrift or the No WTO Combo. The band calls its aesthetic the "Willapa Sound," which on the first single resembles something approaching a Mumfordian Garbage—folksy brooding paired with Ray's robust vocals. They've already made a video, and while they're playing small gigs, they're moving up fast. Last weekend they had a big show at Astoria's Fort George Brewing, and this weekend will be their third show. Read our feature on Giants in the Trees here. Fixin' To, 8218 N Lombard St., thefixinto.com. 9 pm. Call venue for ticket information. 21+.
Washed Out
Maybe we shouldn't blame Portlandia for ruining Portland, but instead point the finger at the guy who wrote the theme song—the lightheaded euphoria of "Feel It All Around" did as much to cast the city as a chill millennial paradise as anything Fred and Carrie did. But if you can put that resentment aside, Washed Out's new album, Mister Mellow, is a fluffy electronic dream. Read our feature on Washed Out here. Roseland Theater, 8 NW 6th Ave., 971-230-0033, roselandpdx.com. 9 pm. $23 advance, $25 day of show. All ages.
SATURDAY, AUGUST 19
Montavilla Jazz Festival
Twelve cutting-edge jazz acts from around the Rose City perform over the course of two days as part of the fourth-annual Montavilla Jazz Fest. Organized by Portland Jazz Composers Ensemble leader and guitarist Ryan Meagher, this year's festival highlights a unique assortment of up-and-coming names from the Portland scene, including appearances by Dave Friesen's quartet and the Rich Halley 5. The festival is headlined by Portland-born bassist Essiet Okon Essiet, whose classic recordings with some of the jazz world's biggest icons maintain his status as one of New York's most in-demand musicians. Portland Metro Arts, 9003 SE Stark St., 503-408-0604. 2 pm Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 19-20. $15-$30 sliding scale, free for children under 12. All ages. See montavillajazzfest.com for complete schedule.
Alibi 70th Anniversary Luau
The Alibi turns 70 with an outdoor luau feast, live-band karaoke, shave ice, live surf rock, a local-celebrity dunk tank and mechanical shark rides all damn day! Never let it be said the Alibi doesn't know how to throw a party. The Alibi, 4024 N Interstate Blvd., 503-287-5335, alibiportland.com. Noon-7 pm.
Pacific Crest Trail Days
At PCT Days, you can prove how much you know about gear by competing in a tent-pitching competition, backpack-packing competition or a sleeping pad-inflation competition. But there are also Q&A sessions with PCT-thru hikers and a gear expo for those looking to hone their outdoor skills. Cascade Locks Marine Park, 355 Wa Na Pa St. August 18-20. See pctdays.com for schedule. Free.
The Princess Bride
Holy shit, people love this movie. Rob Reiner's goofball fantasy tale of Westley and his quest to save Princess Buttercup is a classic among cult classics. Academy Theater, 7818 SE Stark St., academytheaterpdx.com. 2:05 pm, 7:15 pm, 9:25 pm. $4.
2 Chainz, The Trap Choir, Young Dolph
Over the course of his multi-decade rap career, 2 Chainz has developed an unrivaled taste for the finer things in life. Read our feature on the most sterling examples here. Roseland Theater, 8 NW Sixth Ave., roselandpdx.com. 8 pm. Sold out. All ages.
Rebirth Brass Band
The raucous, high-energy swagger of New Orleans' internationally beloved Rebirth Brass Band brings unparalleled numbers of even the headiest Portland listeners to the dance floor, their legs commanded to life by a perfect jambalaya of horns, drums and speech-song vocals. The Rebirth Brass Band offers a true-to-brand baptism of sweat, swing and optimism in every tune, delivering such an authentic showcase of Big Easy street music that each of their many records may as well come pre-packaged with colorful plastic beads, fresh crawfish and a heavy-handed daiquiri. Mississippi Studios, 3939 N Mississippi Ave., mississippistudios.com. 7 pm. $25 advance, $30 day of show. 21+.
SUNDAY, AUGUST 20
Sincerity Is Gross
Comedian James Barela hosts one of the best booked standup showcases in Portland, and this Sunday's show is no exception: Adam Pasi and Dylan Jenkins, two of Portland's most reliably funny comedians, are on the bill. The Slide Inn, 2348 SE Ankeny St., 503-236-4997, facebook.com/sincerityisgross. 7:30 pm. Free.
Tender Napalm
Philip Ridley's sparse contemporary play weaves an ever-changing, sometimes magical world out of the tumultuous relationship between two characters simply referred to as Man and Woman. Shoebox Theatre, 2210 SE 10th Ave., 503-489-9565, bethjthompson.com. 8 pm. $20.
Matthew Sweet, Tommy Keene
More than a quarter-century since the melodic effervescence and backwards-leaning triumphantilism of commercial breakthrough Girlfriend all but defined his genre, Matthew Sweet remains a vital force along the cultural periphery. Beyond amassing a sizable solo discography, the singer-songwriter has lent his talents to countless tributes—the Germs, the Carpenters, Repo Man, Scooby-Doo—and, strangely apropos, became a recognized authority on "big-eyed" Keane paintings. Doug Fir Lounge, 830 E Burnside St., dougfirlounge.com. 9 pm. $25 advance, $30 day of show. 21+.
