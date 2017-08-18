Giants in the Trees, Young Hunter

Former Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic has had a number of musical projects since the kid he jammed with in his mother's salon stabbed a pen through his suicide note. Perhaps you remember Sweet 75, Eyes Adrift or the No WTO Combo. The band calls its aesthetic the "Willapa Sound," which on the first single resembles something approaching a Mumfordian Garbage—folksy brooding paired with Ray's robust vocals. They've already made a video, and while they're playing small gigs, they're moving up fast. Last weekend they had a big show at Astoria's Fort George Brewing, and this weekend will be their third show. Read our feature on Giants in the Trees here. Fixin' To, 8218 N Lombard St., thefixinto.com. 9 pm. Call venue for ticket information. 21+.