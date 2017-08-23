Hang out at the Jack London Revue

When owners Frank Faillace and Manish Patel bought the century-old Rialto Poolroom and announced their intention to convert the downstairs space into a jazz club, they made no bones about trying to give the music a prominent new home downtown, taking in a few Jimmy Mak's regulars while also talking about creating a "broader access point" by featuring younger musicians as well. The vibe is classy, but still dressed down enough to fit the crusty billiard hall you walk through to get there. Read our full review of the Jack London Revue here. 529 SW 4th Ave., jacklondonrevue.com. 8 pm-12 am.