Indiana Jones & the Last Crusade
Attend a lecture on the search for the actual Holy Grail before watching the second-best Indiana Jones movie—we're talking Nazis, a zeppelin and snakes. It always has to be snakes. OMSI Empirical Theater, 1945 SE Water Ave., 503-797-4000, omsi.edu. 6:30 pm. $7. All ages.
Fading Landscapes: The Films of Linda Fenstermaker
Fenstermaker, who will attend the Portland screening, describes her impressionistic, experimental works as concerned with female representation. In many of her films, that kind of commentary is overt. 2014's (Fe)(Male) is a silent black-and-white film that playfully mismatches body parts of cut-up 1950s photos of men and women. But at her most powerful, Fenstermaker simply insists on taking quiet, soft things seriously. NW Film Center's Whitsell Auditorium, 1219 SW Park Ave., nwfilm.org. 7 pm Wednesday, August 23. $9.
James Forman, Jr. with Mitchell S. Jackson
The son of a prominent civil rights leader, Forman, Jr. touches on the issue of black incarceration and crime in his new book, Locking Up Our Own. Most importantly, he attempts to "demolish [the] lie" that the African-Americans only care about crime if its committed by the police. He's a former public defender, so you can bet he has the experience that makes his perspective worth a read. Forman will be joined by award-winning, Portland-raised author Mitchell S. Jackson for a conversation about the book. Powell's City of Books 1005 W Burnside St., 800-878-7323. 7:30 pm. Free.
The Transplants
The anti-transplantphobia standup showcase returns after almost a year off. James Bosquez hosts, and Jacob Christopher will headline the lineup of all Portland comedy imports. Read our feature on The Transplants here. Helium Comedy Club, 1510 SE 9th Ave., 888-643-8669, portland.heliumcomedy.com. 8 pm.
Hang out at the Jack London Revue
When owners Frank Faillace and Manish Patel bought the century-old Rialto Poolroom and announced their intention to convert the downstairs space into a jazz club, they made no bones about trying to give the music a prominent new home downtown, taking in a few Jimmy Mak's regulars while also talking about creating a "broader access point" by featuring younger musicians as well. The vibe is classy, but still dressed down enough to fit the crusty billiard hall you walk through to get there. Read our full review of the Jack London Revue here. 529 SW 4th Ave., jacklondonrevue.com. 8 pm-12 am.
