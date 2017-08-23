Here I Breathe screens at NW Film Center this week along with several other of the filmmaker's works. Fenstermaker, who will attend the Portland screening, describes her impressionistic, experimental works as concerned with female representation. In many of her films, that kind of commentary is overt. 2014's (Fe)(Male) is a silent black-and-white film that playfully mismatches body parts of cut-up 1950s photos of men and women.