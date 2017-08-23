The stars complement one another perfectly and, in the weirdest way, organically flesh out undeveloped characters otherwise defined solely by Hollywood clichés (the bodyguard's obsessive preparation vs. the hitman's shrugged improvisations). Kincaid's motto "When life gives you shit, make Kool-Aid" might not make much sense as an assassin's creed, but filmmakers cobbling together summer blockbusters could have worse strategies.