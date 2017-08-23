Gaty is quick to point out the faults in his film. "I probably should have gotten more A-Roll," he says sheepishly.

But his interest in Cheers speaks to the ways film can connect its audience and its creator to the past. He dedicated his film to his later mother and mother-in-law. "They were almost on their deathbed…but they could remember the songs of their youth," he says. "Word for word, tune for tune. That's the way you communicated with them at the end."