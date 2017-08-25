Jidenna, Anik Khan, Mannywellz

You might know Jidenna Mobisson as the best-dressed singer-rapper in the game. The New York-based musician came on the scene in 2015 with his Grammy-nominated single "Classic Man," a song celebrating good manners and sartorial sophistication with such sincerity it catches you off guard. "Your needs get met by the street-elegant, old-fashioned man/Yeah, baby, I'm a classic man," he sang while wearing a white suit jacket with an oversized marigold and burgundy lapel. While we've waited for a debut album, Jidenna appeared on HBO's Insecure with fellow Stanford alum Issa Rae, teamed with fellow Wondaland Records artist Janelle Monae and had a chopped-and-screwed version of "Classic Man" soundtrack in a memorable scene in the Academy Award-winning Moonlight. When his debut album, The Chief, finally dropped in February, the wait turned out to be well worth it. As dazzling sonically as its author's wardrobe, the album does 180s between Nigerian highlife-inspired vocalizations, Sam Cooke-style ballads, sultry R&B and '90s hip-hop, all of it cut with laser-sharp lyrics. He even reveals the secret to his stylishness: "Now they say, 'Jidenna why you dressing so classic?'/I don't want my best-dressed day in a casket." Star Theater, 8 NW 6th Ave. 9 pm. Sold out, 21+.