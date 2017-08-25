FRIDAY, AUGUST 25
Mulholland Drive
Even if you believe David Lynch's nightmarish tale of a Hollywood amnesiac is totally meaningless and doesn't amount to any kind of coherent story, it's still a mindfucking masterpiece. NW Film Center's Whitsell Auditorium, 1219 Park Ave., 503-221-1156, nwfilm.org. 7 pm. $9.
Shelley Short
Veteran singer-songwriter Shelley Short inaugurates Portland's newest folk venue to celebrate the release of her new album, Pacific City, a collection of Pacific Northwest country that's as cool, crisp and delicate as the air in the Oregon coastal town that serves as its namesake. Read our profile on Short here. Polaris Hall, 635 N Killingsworth Ct., 503-240-6088. 8 pm. $10. 21+.
Jidenna, Anik Khan, Mannywellz
You might know Jidenna Mobisson as the best-dressed singer-rapper in the game. The New York-based musician came on the scene in 2015 with his Grammy-nominated single "Classic Man," a song celebrating good manners and sartorial sophistication with such sincerity it catches you off guard. "Your needs get met by the street-elegant, old-fashioned man/Yeah, baby, I'm a classic man," he sang while wearing a white suit jacket with an oversized marigold and burgundy lapel. While we've waited for a debut album, Jidenna appeared on HBO's Insecure with fellow Stanford alum Issa Rae, teamed with fellow Wondaland Records artist Janelle Monae and had a chopped-and-screwed version of "Classic Man" soundtrack in a memorable scene in the Academy Award-winning Moonlight. When his debut album, The Chief, finally dropped in February, the wait turned out to be well worth it. As dazzling sonically as its author's wardrobe, the album does 180s between Nigerian highlife-inspired vocalizations, Sam Cooke-style ballads, sultry R&B and '90s hip-hop, all of it cut with laser-sharp lyrics. He even reveals the secret to his stylishness: "Now they say, 'Jidenna why you dressing so classic?'/I don't want my best-dressed day in a casket." Star Theater, 8 NW 6th Ave. 9 pm. Sold out, 21+.
Mark Lanegan Band, Duke Garwood, Lyenn
As the former frontman of a band that helped kickstart the grunge movement, Mark Lanegan is no slouch. The chimney-voiced singer was not only the face of the underrated Screaming Trees, but worked with and influenced Kurt Cobain, Layne Staley and many others during their formative years. Presently, Lanegan is touring with his own band behind another strong solo effort, Gargoyle. Much of it was co-written with U.K. musician Rob Marshall, and the record is moody, contemporary alt-rock at its finest. He may never recreate the masterpiece that was 1992's Sweet Oblivion, but great artists don't have time for replication. Wonder Ballroom, 128 NE Russell St., 503-284-8686, wonderballroom.com. 9 pm. $26.50 advance, $28 day of show. 21+.
Milo, SB The Moor, Kenny Segal
On his recent album Who Told You To Think??!!?!?!?!, Milwaukee rapper Milo solidifies his status as underground rap's foremost fuser of the dusty jazz samples with the self-conscious backpack rap that came and went in the previous decade. Underscored by the contrast of confident rhyme-spitting and self-deprecating subject matter that's fully aware of its nerdom, Milo is rightfully riding high on cosigns from like-minded forefathers like Busdriver and Open Mike Eagle. But it's the young rapper's ability to tackle obtuse subject matter with deft humanity and a slight sense of irony—as evidenced by the intermittent trap beats that punctuate Who Told You's standout cut "Sorcerer"—that makes him one of the underground's most promising stars at the moment. Kelly's Olympian, 426 SW Washington St., 503-228-3669. 9 pm. $14 advance, $16 day of show. 21+.
SATURDAY, AUGUST 26
MusicfestNW presents Project Pabst
The second year of the music festival Voltron, known as MusicfestNW presents Project Pabst, is full of legends: punk godfather Iggy Pop, East Coast rap icon Nas and Beck, the funky Scientologist. But don't be surprised if the act everyone comes away talking about is South African freak rappers Die Antwoord—even if most of the talk is along the lines of, "What the hell was that?!" Read our guide to the festival here. Tom McCall Waterfront Park, Southwest Naito Parkway at Yamhill Street. See projectpabst.com for tickets and complete schedule. Through Aug. 27. 21+.
Portland Taco Festival
There is tequila, a chihuahua beauty contest, live lucha libre and a whole mess of tacos, from al pastor to barbacoa, Middle Eastern tacos and "desert tacos." Consider it a Cinco de Mayo sorority party up at the horse track. Fun, but will you feel guilty tomorrow? Portland Meadows, 1001 N Schmeer Rd., portlandtacofestival.com. Noon-8 pm Saturday-Sunday. $12 for taco fest, $20 for Tequila expo.
O Brother Where Art Thou
Maybe it's not the first or even fourth best Coen Brothers movie, but this yokelized Odyssey is still deeply entertaining and features a classic Americana soundtrack. Also, the screening is free and outdoors. Sewallcrest Park, SE 31 St and Market St., portlandoregon.gov/parks. 6:30 pm. Free.
Dead Cross, Secret Chiefs 3
There's something really heartening about veteran musicians with successful careers assembling a project that's only for them and whoever happens to dig it. Classic Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo formed Dead Cross with Justin Pearson of the Locust in 2015, and when things didn't work out with their vocalist, Mike Patton signed on, fresh from the Faith No More reunion tour. Together with Retox guitarist Mike Crain, these guys turn on the firehose of hardcore riffs, spewing out spirited, vitriolic thrash anthems that sometimes sidestep down secret passages of avant-garde strangeness. They also have the luxury (and the cojones) to self-release on their own labels. It's been said that Dead Cross inhabits the middle ground between Slayer and Fantômas. Based on the album, there's little room to argue. Wonder Ballroom, 128 NE Russell St., 503-284-8686. wonderballroom.com. 8:30 pm. $25 advance, $28 day of show. 21+.
Dennis Bradford's Tribute to Robert "Bobby" Bradford
Portland-bred smooth-jazz drummer Dennis Bradford made a name for himself as a member of Jeff Lorber's group in the 1980s—a band that also featured a young Kenny G on sax—but it's actually his own family name that will take center stage tonight. The son of acclaimed trumpeter Robert "Bobby" Bradford will honor his father, who once performed with heavyweights like Frank Sinatra, Billie Holiday and Quincy Jones, with a special selection of songs spanning the family's decades-long professional history in music, highlighting the family's own sound with special arrangements of jazz favorites. Jack London Revue, 529 SW 4th Ave., 503-228-7605. 9 pm Friday, Aug. 25. $10. 21+.
SUNDAY, AUGUST 27
Hawthorne Street Fair
Catch music at 38th Avenue or a drink at the beer gardens at Bazi Bierbrasserie on 32nd. There's also a bounce house, free ukulele classes and vintage clothing pop-ups. And you know New Seasons will be on its samples A-game. Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard between 30th and 50th avenues, hawthornepdx.com. 11 am-7 pm. Free. All ages.
Middle East Festival
Get your kebab, gyro and baklava on at St. George Orthodox church for the 40th annual Middle East fest—with a full—on Orthodox choir kicking out the a cappella jams from 2-4 pm, then a bunch of folk dancing to much less reverent music. St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, 2101 NE 162nd Ave., 503-255-6055, stgeorgeportland.org.
Pacific Rim
What's not to like about giant robots fighting giant subterranean lizard monsters? It might lack the substance of Guillermo del Toro's other films, but Pacific Rim is stylish as hell and full of glossy, color-saturated scenes of robots punching monsters into skyscrapers and crashing into highways. 5th Avenue Cinema, 510 SW Hall St., 5thavecinema.com. 3 pm. $5.
Blossom, Wet Dream
Somewhere between Erykah Badu's earthy charm and Lianne La Havas' cosmopolitan cool lies Blossom, a singer whose effortless voice impresses from its first exhale. On Tease, her mini-album collaboration with producer HOT16, Blossom's mindset is Zen throughout, staying "cool, calm, collected" and unworried by typical earthly drama ("If the stars align then you'll be mine"), mostly to the benefit of a chill vibe but sometimes to the detriment of pulse-quickening intrigue. Read our full review of Tease here. Rontoms, 600 E Burnside St., rontoms.net. 8:30 pm. Free. 21+.
