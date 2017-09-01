FRIDAY, SEPT. 1
The Roots
Having a full-time job as The Tonight Show house band may have slowed their once-intense touring schedule, but the Roots are still hip-hop's greatest live act—and given that they don't get away from their chucklehead boss often, expect them to let loose even more. Edgefield, 2126 SW Halsey St., 503-669-8610, mcmenamins.com/edgefield. 6:30 pm. $59.50. All ages.
Beermongers
BeerMongers is opening up the cellars for five days of anniversary celebration, starting with fresh and vintage Pfriem on Friday and culminating in rare-beer night on Tuesday. Cantillon Rosé de Gambrinus is promised, among other nice things. 1125 SE Division, 503-234-6012, thebeermongers.com. 5:45 pm.
Cat Patrol
Since opening in June, the Ape Theater has been holding regular improv shows and classes. But Cat Patrol is the theater's first long-form scripted work. At its best, Cat Patrol offers jolts of joyous silliness and canny satire of gender roles from show writers Alissa Jessup and Brooke Totman, who have a cheerful but gutsy way of sending up sexism. Ape Theater at 126 NE Alberta St., catpatrols.com. 7:30 Friday-Saturday, through September 16. $15 in advance, $20 at the door.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 2
Oregon Fermentation Festival
So many nice things are fermented: pickles, vinegar, kimchi, kombucha, weird bar eggs. Oh, and alcohol, including plenty of cider and mead. All will be on hand at the Oregon Fermentation Festival, as will a DIY pickling station so you can take your very own special pickles home. Rossi Farms, 3839 NE 122nd Ave., oregonfermentationfestival.com.
Oregon Symphony
The Oregon Symphony has been doing a remarkable job of engaging the local community. Last season, there were performances of video game scores, live movie soundtracks, jazz and pop shows, children's programs and many fantastic renditions from the classical canon. This upcoming 2017-18 season is titled "New Dimensions," implying that it will present an even more modern classical approach to symphonic music. This outdoor concert, however—replacing the symphony's annual performance in Waterfront Park—will be all ear-candy "blockbusters" from Tchaikovsky, composer John Williams and other recognizable, family-friendly music, with the sure intent to bait more potential subscribers. It will also be a joyous reminder to the city just how magnificent its local symphony is, and how fortunate we are to have Carlos Kalmar for a conductor. Oregon Zoo, 4001 SW Canyon Rd. 7 pm Saturday, Sept. 2. $30-$90. All ages.
Yasiin Bey Performs Black on Both Sides
Never let it be said that the rapper formerly known as Mos Def doesn't give his fans what they want. Sure, he's made some questionable left turns in his career, but he knows that his 1999 debut, Black on Both Sides, remains his best-loved work. Attendees will be treated to all 72 minutes of his vivid epic show tonight. Roseland Theater, 8 NW 6th Ave., 971-230-0033, roselandpdx.com. 8:30 pm. $28.50 general admission, $40 balcony seating. 21+.
Autonomics, Ice Queens, Devy Metal
Autonomics' louder-than-life noise-pop songs are perfect for putting off the mundanities of the everyday in favor of partying all night and sleeping till 2 pm. But don't let the tongues-out, fingers-in-ears irreverence fool you—when it comes to music, Autonomics are dead serious. Read our feature on Autonomics here. Doug Fir Lounge, 830 E Burnside St., dougfirlounge.com. 9 pm. $7 advance, $12 day of show. 21+.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 3
Where to Wear What Hat
A madcap dance show about female representation, the performers in WolfBird's work unravel from delicate 1950s housewives to frazzled characters with smeared red lipstick. New Expressive Works, 810 SE Belmont St., wolfbirddance.wordpress.com. 8 pm. $15 advance, $18 at the door.
An Octoroon
A dark satire of a 19th-century play about an interracial relationship, 2013's An Octoroon is a strange, difficult play. But it's in good hands—written by much celebrated D.C. playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Artists Rep's production will feature some of Portland's best actors. You can catch a preview before it officially opens this Saturday. Artists Repertory Theatre, 1515 SW Morrison, 503-241-1278, artistsrep.org. 7:30 pm through Oct. 1. $25.
Valley Girl
It's like Romeo & Juliet except for the fact that it's about the relationship between a Valley Girl and a punk. Valley Girl is rampant with '80s anachronisms. It features the bubble gummiest of soundtracks packed with pop hits that are truly of their time. If nothing else, it's worth it for Cage's weird '80s haircut. Hollywood Theatre, 4122 NE Sandy Blvd., hollywoodtheatre.org. 7:30 pm. $9.
Portland Dance Film Festival
The brand-new Portland Dance Film Festival will screen 25 dance films selected from 158 international submissions. It's an exciting platform for an experimental medium with a growing audience, and the nine films that screened on the first night are as compelling for their cinematography as they are for their strange use of movement. The festival's first year wraps up tonight. 5th Avenue Cinema
510 SW Hall St, portlanddancefilmfest.com. 7:30 pm. $9 in advance, $12 at the door.
