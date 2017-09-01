Oregon Symphony

The Oregon Symphony has been doing a remarkable job of engaging the local community. Last season, there were performances of video game scores, live movie soundtracks, jazz and pop shows, children's programs and many fantastic renditions from the classical canon. This upcoming 2017-18 season is titled "New Dimensions," implying that it will present an even more modern classical approach to symphonic music. This outdoor concert, however—replacing the symphony's annual performance in Waterfront Park—will be all ear-candy "blockbusters" from Tchaikovsky, composer John Williams and other recognizable, family-friendly music, with the sure intent to bait more potential subscribers. It will also be a joyous reminder to the city just how magnificent its local symphony is, and how fortunate we are to have Carlos Kalmar for a conductor. Oregon Zoo, 4001 SW Canyon Rd. 7 pm Saturday, Sept. 2. $30-$90. All ages.