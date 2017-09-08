The Negro Problem

Mark "Stew" Stewart has always been hard to pin down. His band the Negro Problem's indie-pop inclinations veered far from the sounds the music establishment expected from African-American musicians of the '80s and '90s. Then came solo records, a move to New York, a romantic breakup with his creative and personal partner Heidi Rodewald and the fabulous autobiographical musical Passing Strange, a big Broadway and cinematic success. Now Stewart and Rodewald return with Stew's musical response to one of his early heroes, the great American writer James Baldwin. Taking its title from Baldwin's famous 1955 book of essays—just as his band's name nods to W.E.B. Du Bois' writings—Notes of a Native Song is, typically, no typical tribute. Ranging across Stew's similarly uncategorizable palette—pop, rock, a little gospel, a dash of funk—the show includes story-songs about Baldwin's life and works but also refuses to canonize or categorize an artist who was as complex as Stew himself, while revealing how important the former was to the latter's own brilliant, complicated creative path. Lincoln Performance Hall, 1620 SW Park Ave., 503-725-3307. 8:30 pm. $20 for PICA members, $25 general admission. All ages.