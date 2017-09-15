TOKiMONSTA

To understand the emergence of Jennifer Lee, aka TOKiMONSTA, one should consider the ongoing influence of the Low End Theory, the weekly DJ event in Los Angeles billed as "a showcase for glitch, IDM, avant-rap and more." With electronic-based music rooted in bugged-out samples and hip-hop beats serving as the event's umbrella, it's only natural that Lee's mind-bending palette of global rhythms, infectious earworms and sky-punching club bangers has fueled her ascent from dorm-room obscurity to opening slots for Grimes and Skrillex. Though they seem spastic at first, Lee has mastered the art of cranking out manically genius EPs that dance all over the line between meticulous, laptop-assisted assembly and the crackling analog warmth of forebears like J Dilla and Dr. Dre. Last year's Fovere glides seamlessly between the Anderson .Paak-driven trap cut "Put It Down" and the slow-burning anthem "Heart on the Ground." The EDM bubble is likely to burst any time now, but Lee's vast influences and impeccable taste have all but guaranteed her continued success. Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison St., 503-239-7639. 9 pm Friday, September 15. Sold out. 21+.