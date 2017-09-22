FRIDAY, SEPT. 22
Where Bigfoot Walks
Ecologist and butterfly expert Robert Michael Pyle also happens to have written one of the most compelling tomes on Bigfoot, even if he might not entirely believe in its existence. The author is on tour for the update of his 1995 Sasquatch classic. Read our interview with Pyle here. Powell's at Cedar Hills Crossing, 3415 SW Cedar Hills Blvd., Beaverton. 7 pm.
Under the Influence: All Trumped Up
In Funhouse Lounge's musical, we follow the various drunken iterations of a woman named Anita. After a Drammy-Award winning run in 2015, the company has updated Under the Influence for our current political climate. Every number in this irreverently fun musical is packed with witty wordplay. Backed by live piano accompaniment from Matt Insley, Funhouse makes a carnivalesque environment for the "Trumped Up" reprise of this perky stab at our addictive culture and surreally strange state of the union. Funhouse Lounge, 2432 SE 11th Ave., funhouselounge.com. 7 pm Thursday-Saturday through Sept. 30. Additional show 2 pm Sunday, Sept. 24. $15-$20.
Human Noise
Imago Theatre's newest creation will venture into the quiet desperation and alcohol-soaked world of Raymond Carver. In Human Noise, the company will stage three of the illustrious Oregon writer's short stories and one of his poems. If it's anything like the company's last literary adaptation, it will be a little odd and totally gorgeous. Imago Theatre, 17 SE 8th St., imagotheatre.com. 7:30 pm Thursday-Saturday through Sept. 30.
The Dead
The Portland-made film chronicles the wake of a man named Charlie, where his friends and relatives confess years of schemes as secrets to his corpse. Though The Dead has a narrative grandeur that defies its claustrophobic setting. It premieres as part of this year's Oregon Independent Film Festival, where it's already won Best Comedy and is up for Best Film. Read our feature on The Dead here. Clinton Street Theater, 2522 SE Clinton St., cstpdx.com. 9:30 pm. $12.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 23
Kokomo 2
Not Hawaii, man: Kokomo. In honor of all the dads who love Jimmy Buffett and the Beach Boys, you get kara-age chicken, breakfast bao and musubi paired up with tiki-inspired cocktails without the sugartooth from two of the city's best bartenders—Tom Lindstedt of La Moule and Little Bird and Jon Lewis of Rue. Think complex French rums, French liquors and seasonal herbs. La Moule, 2500 SE Clinton St., 971-339-2822. 10 am-2 pm.
'Stackstock
Most music festivals begin innocuously enough, but by the end they can feel like a hellish prison you'll never be able to escape. But the festival experience doesn't have to be punishing, and the Oregon coast's first annual 'Stackstock aims to prove it. Taking place in the quaint coastal tourist town of Cannon Beach, the event's all-Portland lineup—headlined by the Decemberists' Colin Meloy, with local indie-pop staples Ages and Ages, Pure Bathing Culture and more filling in the undercard—is aimed more for post-summer, pre-fall relaxation than drunken debauchery. Read our interview with 'Stackstock organizer Alicia J. Rose here. Haystack Gardens, 148 E Gower Ave., Cannon Beach. 1 pm-9 pm. See stackstockfest.com for complete schedule. $40 general admission, $150 VIP.
Deschutes Street Pub
Deschutes Street Pub is legendary, a 50-tap bar on wheels that plops down wherever the fuck it likes, in the middle of the street. Expect rare beers, live bands and a bunch of food cooked by Wayfinder brewery, the off-street bar right by the on-street bar. Deschutes Street Pub, 200 SE 2nd Ave., deschutesbrewery.com. 2-10 pm. 14-ounce beer tokens $5 apiece.
Repo Man
Hollywood Theatre is mourning the recent loss of Harry Dean Stanton with the weirdo punk classic in which he plays the coke-addled, car-repossessing mentor to a zoned out punk kid played by Emilio Estevez. What Repo Man lacks in concise plot or any kind of point, it makes up for with sublime absurdity: a radioactive car, a theme song by Iggy Pop, some weird shit about aliens and an increbile punk soundtrack. Hollywood Theatre, 4122 NE Sandy Blvd., hollywoodtheatre.org. 6:30 pm. $9.
Daniel Norgren, William Tyler
It took a while for the states to catch on to Daniel Norgren, but it was only a matter of time. The bluesy Swedish folksmith has been at it for over a decade, jumpstarting Scandinavian indie label Super Puma Records with his first demo in 2002. The Pickathon crowd knows Norgren for his compelling stage presence and countrified sound, akin to early Neil Young. His haunting minimalism is certainly Swedish in aesthetic, but Norgren's greatest talent may be transporting the listener to Laurel Canyon in the 1960s. Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St #110, 503-288-3895. 8 pm. $20 advance, $24 day of show. All ages.
Lil Yachty
How you feel about Lil Yachty probably depends on how old you are. The self-proclaimed "King of Teens" is loathed by aging rap purists for his mealy-mouthed delivery and Day-Glo aesthetic, which has only endeared him to his rabid young fanbase. Roseland Theater, 8 NW 6th Ave., 971-230-0033, roselandpdx.com. 8 pm. $27.50. All ages.
Rawhead Rex
In the film adaptation of a Clive Barker story, an ancient and oddly phallic demon is summoned in the Irish countryside, where it goes on a killing spree that involves ripping out someone's throat and pissing on a priest. Its absurd levels of gore and general poor quality meant that Rawhead Rex faded into cult movie lore not long after its American release, but Portland production company Wyrd War is premiering a digitally restored version. Hollywood Theatre, 4122 NE Sandy Blvd., hollywoodtheatre.org. 9:30 pm. $9.
SUNDAY, SEPT. 24
Solos, and Not Solos . . . (But Mostly Solos)
Six years ago, Portland choreographer Carlyn Hudson co-founded contemporary dance company SubRosa. Now, Hudson is making her debut as a solo choreographer with a showcase of new works. For the "not solos" part of the show, she'll be joined by three other dancers. Performance Works NW, 4625 SE 67th Ave., pwnw-pdx.org. 7:30 pm Friday-Saturday, 3 pm Sunday, Sept. 22-24. $15-$25.
Television
Television has only released three albums in 40 years, but when one of those records is Marquee Moon, you can get away with that. Released in 1977, it's the album that proved punk could aspire to something more than just three chords and a snarl, its famously interwoven guitars opening up new sonic vistas. Aladdin Theater, 3017 SE Milwaukie Ave., 503-234-9694, aladdin-theater.com. 8 pm. Sold out.
Nathan Englander
In the 18 years since his first collection, For the Relief of Unbearable Urges, Nathan Englander has become one of the grand high poobahs of the short-story form and one of the most compelling observers of modern Jewish life. His newest, Dinner at the Center of the Earth, is a spy novel about a nice Jewish kid from Long Island who gets all screwed up with Mossad. Powell's Books, 1005 W Burnside St., powells.com. 7:30 pm. Free.
Comments