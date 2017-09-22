Daniel Norgren, William Tyler

It took a while for the states to catch on to Daniel Norgren, but it was only a matter of time. The bluesy Swedish folksmith has been at it for over a decade, jumpstarting Scandinavian indie label Super Puma Records with his first demo in 2002. The Pickathon crowd knows Norgren for his compelling stage presence and countrified sound, akin to early Neil Young. His haunting minimalism is certainly Swedish in aesthetic, but Norgren's greatest talent may be transporting the listener to Laurel Canyon in the 1960s. Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St #110, 503-288-3895. 8 pm. $20 advance, $24 day of show. All ages.