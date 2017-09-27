In the third act of Imago Theatre's Human Noise, a motel manager named Holly (Emily Elizabeth Welch) recalls a farmhouse she used to visit. It's one of her most precious memories, because the couple that lived there embodied Holly's hopes of growing old with her husband, Duane (Bryan Smith). That dream now seems impossible. Duane has cheated on Holly in the motel where she works, and now she's contemplating leaping through a window.