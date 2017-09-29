Maximum Mad, Norska, Greenriver Thrillers, Drunk Dad

Between bassist and vocalist Smith, guitarist and backing vocalist David Mullis, guitarist Mark Bassett and drummer Travis Wisner, Maximum Mad's members have done time in upwards of 10 other bands that hail from all over the spectrum, but share one attribute: "We all come from noisy-loud," Smith says. Maximum Mad certainly checks that box. The band's first release, the Dear Enemy EP, opens with a squall of feedback before blazing ahead into an astonishingly catchy assault of in-your-face riffs and cyclical grooves that doesn't relent until closer "Obscene Gestures" concludes with—guess what?—more feedback. Grimy but melodic, shouty but not screechy or growly, thick but not sludgy, this should appeal to anyone who doesn't let their extreme tastes get in the way of appreciating pop melodicism and a sense of humor. Read our feature on Maximum Mad here. Tonic Lounge, 3100 NE Sandy Blvd., with , . 8:30 pm. $7 advance, $10 day of show. 21+.