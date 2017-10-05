A stand-alone film rather than a clip from the movie, the trailer will screen along with the premiere of Going to the Gym this Thursday. Somewhere between experimental and totally banal, Going to the Gym is a strange film. Just under 30 minutes, it follows Lambert on the walk from his house to Loprinzi's Gym, which first opened in 1948. On the way there, he delivers a totally unscripted, stream-of-consciousness monologue. He names flowers he walks by and comments on neighbors past and present. As his rambling picks up speed, he eventually drifts into his semi-Bohemian past as an artist in Portland. He was able to live rent-free when he was the resident caretaker at The Old Church and sold his pottery at Saturday Market before it was called Saturday Market. He started working at Pratt & Larson's tile factory in the late '80s, but continued to make art, and even got involved with avant-garde literary groups in Paris and Italy.