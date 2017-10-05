Battle of the Sexes had every excuse to be a straightforward biopic. It retells the epic 1973 tennis match between rising women's tennis star Billie Jean King (Emma Stone) and aging legend Bobby Riggs (Steve Carell), who publicly proclaimed he could beat King because she is a woman and he is a man. It's already an epic premise that could have just piggybacked on the current marketability of #feminism and Emma Stone's post-La La Land high.
But it goes further, creating multidimensional characters and taking a nuanced look at gender dynamics in the '70s. Riggs isn't just a misogynist we wanted to see proven wrong, he's also a father and desperate husband with a gambling problem who sees public spectacle as a way back into the limelight. King is a breakout media darling at her athletic peak, all the while dealing with infidelity and sexual identity as she starts a fling with her hairdresser, Marilyn.
To get King to agree to a televised, theatrical showdown, Riggs stages absurd antics, including dressing up as Little Bo Peep for practice and publicly claiming that "It's time for women to get back to the kitchen and the bedroom." Directors Valerie Faris and Jonathan Dayton (Little Miss Sunshine) use details like the ambient voices of TV commentators saying things like, "Who does she think she is," and "If King managed to take off those glasses and grow out her hair, she'd be quite attractive."
It's a moment in history worth retelling, and Battle of the Sexes offers a lot more than the satisfaction of poking fun at old, rich, white men of the sports elite.
CRITIC'S RATING: 3/4 stars.
Battle of the Sexes is rated PG-13 and now playing at Bridgeport, Casacade, Cedar Hills, City Center, Clackamas, Eastport, Living Room, Lloyd Center.
Comments