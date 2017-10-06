FRIDAY, OCT. 6
Portland Greek Festival
For the 66th year, expect a carnival of Greek culture including souvlaki, dancing, Byzantine art and jewelry, classical singing from Cappella Romana, tons of booze and a raffled trip to Greece. Opa! Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 3131 NE Glisan St. 10 am-10 pm. Through Sunday.
Pop-Up Shabbat
International cookbook author Martha Holmberg is inviting Jews and goyim alike to a traditional Shabbat dinner with Israeli inspired food, house-baked challah and whatever wine is cool in Israel. The meal starts with blessings and ends in singing, led by New York food writer Devra Ferst. Meal at Martha Holmberg's loft. Tickets at breakingbreaddinners.com. $50.
Complexions
White Bird are kicking off their 20th season of importing cutting edge contemporary dance to Portland with performances by contemporary ballet company Complexions. Along with two other works, the New York based company will perform Star Dust, their ballet tribute to David Bowie. Newmark Theatre, 1111 SW Broadway, whitebird.org. 7:30 pm through Saturday, Oct. 7. $26-$74.
The Weeknd
Abel Tesfaye is R&B's smoothest degenerate. Sex, drugs and self-loathing were the tentpoles of his mixtape days, and now that he's a legit popstar, his destructive urges have only grown more opulent. Last year's Starboy was his flashiest effort to date, yet still toxic at its core. Moda Center, 1 N Center Court St., 503-235-8771, rosequarter.com. 7:30 pm. $39-$306. All ages.
Open Mike Eagle, Billy Woods
On his new album, 36-year-old LA resident Open Mike Eagle decided to focus on a personal trauma—the razing of the Robert Taylor Homes housing project in his childhood hometown of Chicago. On Brick Body Kids Still Daydream, released last month, the LA rapper and sometimes comedian vividly reconstructs the project and the life within its walls, creating a small but powerful monument to the tragedy and resiliency of the dispossessed. Read our feature on Eagle here. Doug Fir Lounge, 830 E Burnside St., dougfirlounge.com. 9 pm. $12 advance, $14 day of show. 21+.
SATURDAY, OCT. 7
Zoiglhaus Oktoberfest
The final Portland Oktoberfest is in Lents, with a big family-friendly event full of puppet shows, oompah music and competitive yodeling. Entry is free, but they'll sell half-liter commemorative beer steins good for discounts on beer. Zoiglhaus Brewing Company, 5716 SE 92nd Ave. 2-10 pm.
Peche Fest
Peche Fest is back, and it's a peach—25 kick-ass beers all made with fuzzy fruit, with classics like Logsdon Peche 'n Brett and Upright Fantasia or crazy-ass one-offs like a mixed-vintage Breakside Dog and Pony Show, which they say is their most sour beer ever. The Bad Habit Room at Saraveza, 1004 N Killingsworth St., pechefest.com. 3-10 pm. $15, or $30 VIP entry at 1 pm.
Caught
The cryptic play tells the story of Chinese artist and activist Lin Bo, who served a two-year sentence in a Chinese detention center. There's way more to the maze-like experience than that, but to explain any further would reveal Caught's sleight of hand. Artists Repertory Theatre, 1515 SW Morrison St., artistsrep.org. 7:30 pm. Through Oct. 1. $25-$50.
Feist
After the breakthrough of her 2007 album The Reminder, fueled at first by her association with Canadian baroque rock collective Broken Social Scene and then by the ubiquity of that album's lead single "1234," few would've slighted Leslie Feist for pivoting from melancholy, understated indie-pop to technicolor crowd pleasers a la Jewel in her "Intuition" era. Instead, she doubled down on the rocker aesthetic, releasing Metals in 2011 to favorable but underwhelming reviews. On this year's Pleasure, it sounds as if Feist has finally dialed in the right blend of ragged chords and sparse arrangements to allow her extraordinary vocal abilities to soar. Though the record feels subdued on cursory listens, it turns out that blank space is the perfect canvas for Feist's subtly triumphant songcraft to properly shine. The trembling build of "The Wind" and the rolling bar-blues of "I'm Not Running Away" function as sterling testaments to her ability to weave disparate threads of roots rock into a narrative that feels perfectly on brand at this point in her career. Revolution Hall, 1300 SE Stark St. #110, 503-288-3895. 8 pm Saturday-Sunday, Oct. 7-8. 8 pm. $45. All ages.
Rainer Maria, Olivia Neutron-John
Notable for being one of the few female-driven acts at a time when fledgling Illinois-based emo label Polyvinyl was essentially a boys club, Madison, Wisc., power-pop trio Rainer Maria eschewed the hushed introspection in favor of a scrappy and bittersweet style driven by Caithlin De Marrais' bombastic vocal assault. This year's self-titled reunion effort finds the trio reinvigorated by a newfound viability for their craft, as well as the reverence held for their early classics like Look Now Look Again and Past Worn Searching, which still hold up as essential documents of the late '90s midwestern emo boom almost two decades later. Doug Fir Lounge, 830 E Burnside St., dougfirlounge.com. 9 pm. $16 day of show, $18 advance. 21+.
SUNDAY, OCT. 8
Misery
The recent inspiration for SZA's "Love Galore" music video, Misery is the next best thing to The Shining to prepare you for the potential pitfalls of the stir-craziness brought on the rainy months. It's pretty hard to shake the sledgehammer scene. Mission Theater, 1624 NW Glisan, mcmenamins.com/mission-theater. 6:30 pm. $4.
The Caucasian Chalk Circle
In the sprawling World War II play, multiple storylines and a play within a play form around a peasant woman who finds an abandoned baby. To make it even more epic, it will be produced by the fearlessly abstract Shaking the Tree Theater. Shaking The Tree, 823 SE Grant St., shaking-the-tree.com. 7:30 pm Thursday-Saturday, 2 pm Sunday, Oct. 6-Nov. 4. $10-$30.
Tatsuya Nakatani's Gong Orchestra
Every performance of Tatsuya Nakatani's Gong Orchestra is different. The Japanese percussionist teaches a workshop to local musicians in each city and sculpts a unique performance in disparate workspaces. After the musicians have been prepped, the ensemble employs handmade bows on large gongs in varying patterns to create an other-dimensional sound experience. As ominous and unsettling as the music can feel, Nakatani's aim is to generate smiles and good feelings. It's the completely un-American gong show where everyone wins. Leaven Community Center, 5431 NE 20th Ave. 8 pm. $10-$20 sliding scale. All ages.
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard
With Tame Impala going pop, it's left to King Gizzard to fly the freak flag for the Australian psych-rock scene. Sketches of Brunswick East, their third album this year alone, is like a '60s drug experiment, a kaleidoscopic whorl of jazz samples, synths and video game techno-fuzz. Crystal Ballroom, 1332 W Burnside St., 503-225-0047, crystalballroompdx.com. 9 pm. $22. All ages.
