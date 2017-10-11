Thirty years from where the original Blade Runner left off, Los Angeles is still an opulently grimey sprawl cloaked in endless rain. In director Denis Villeneuve's sequel to Ridley Scott's sci-fi noir masterpiece, the Tyrell Corporation has been replaced by the Wallace Corporation, which has figured out how to manufacture subservient replicants that don't stage bloody mutinies. The older models of synthetic humans are illegal, and it's still the job of blade runners like K (Ryan Gosling) to hunt them down.