Hiltner is a Beaverton native who learned how to make movies by throwing himself into the deep end of Portland's independent film scene, starting with Attack of the Flix. Curious Comedy Theater's monthly series screened new shorts by Portland filmmakers. Hiltner challenged himself to enter as often as he could, and ended up making five movies over the course of just six months. "There's probably a lot of videos that I should mark private on Vimeo just because they don't necessarily seem that professional," says Hiltner about his early work.

Now almost a decade into his career, Hiltner's made upwards of 16 short films with moody lighting and glossy cinematography using low to nonexistent budgets. Most of the films that will screen this Wednesday along with CORPSE were created in just a few days.