FRIDAY, OCT. 13
Orbit
A quarterly party launches tonight at Bit House with Dandy Warhols keyboardist Zia McCabe and longtime Portland DJ Gregarious, navigating the "space/time continuum of dance music" from new soul to disco to electro to new wave to, presumably, cosmic funk space-jam shit. Cover's five bucks with part of proceeds going to charity—in this case a cancer fund for Portland DJ Kris Cartwright. Bit House Saloon, 727 SE Grand Ave, 503-954-3913, bithousesaloon.com. 10 pm-2 am
Portland Tattoo Expo
Whether you're getting a tat or looking at tats or entering your tat in a contest, there will be even more tats than normal in Portland this weekend. Apparently, a couple is even getting married there. They have tats. Portland Expo Center, 2060 N Marine Dr., portlandtattooexpo.com. $20-$40, Through Sunday. All ages.
Bruce Campbell
Bruce Campbell has made at least 50 movies since starring as demon hunter Ash in Sam Raimi's Evil Dead. But for the past 19 years he's lived on a lavender farm outside of Medford with his wife and a John Deere tractor, fighting skunks and the Bureau of Land Management, and finding meth heads and abandoned cats near his property. His second memoir, Hail to the Chin covers the Michigan native's life after 40 and his move out to the Oregon sticks. Powell's at Cedar Hills Crossing, 3415 SW Cedar Hills Blvd., Beaverton. October 13, 6 pm. Campbell will read and sign copies of his new book and one other item. A purchase of Hail to the Chin is required to enter the signing line.
Friday the 13th
Duh. 5th Avenue Cinema, 510 SW Hall St., 5thavecinema.com. 7:30 pm and 9 pm. $5. Laurelhurst Theater, 2735 E Burnside St., laurelhursttheater.com. 9:45 pm. $4.
Protomartyr
On their new album, Relatives in Descent, Protomartyr's ominous post-punk swaps danceability for dread. But thanks to singer-ranter Joe Casey's fuck-it-all attitude, the whole thing attains an offbeat charm. Doug Fir Lounge, 830 E Burnside St., 503-231-9663, dougfirlounge.com. 9 pm. $15. 21+.
All Jane Comedy Festival
Portland's all-woman comedy festival will become the first comedy festival to live- stream its sets, but you can see it IRL. Aparna Nancherla headlines the third night of the All Jane. Curious Comedy Theater, 5225 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., alljanecomedy.com. 7:30 pm. Through Oct. 15. $15 for individual sets, festival passes available.
SATURDAY, OCT. 14
Two-Minute Film Festival
The second year of the North Portland Unknown Film Festival ends with a screening of the shortest, strangest films you've never heard of. With dozens of microfilms that could be about literally anything, it'll be a deluge from the underworld of independent film. Disjecta Contemporary Arts Center, 8371 N Interstate Ave., northportlandunknown.com. 9:30 pm. $5.
Pro/Am Festival
Pro brewers and cidermakers team with amateurs to make 32 one-off, crazy-ass dranks including a Great Notion grape hazy IPA, sake-barrel-aged beer by a Japanese brewer and an open-fermented Hefe from Upright. Taste all 32 beers and ciders for $28. Read about the beers we're most excited to try here. District East, 2305 SE 9th Ave., Bit.ly/TicketsProAm2017. 1-6 pm. $28. ($55 VIP at noon.)
The Turn of the Screw
When the plot revolves around two eerie orphaned children who live in an isolated English estate, you know things are going to get scary. In honor of Friday the 13th, Reader's Theatre Repertory is staging Henry James' classic psychological thriller. Blackfish Gallery, 420 NW 9th Ave., readerstheatrerep.com. 8 pm Friday-Saturday, Oct. 13-14. $10.
Touché Amoré, Single Mothers, Gouge Away, Dead Tropics
Once a paragon of a punk subgenre that may have been too aggro or lacking in hooks to resonate with a mainstream audience, Touché Amoré are now the reluctant poster boys for grieving via blast-beats. On their new album Is Survived By, the combination of vocalist Jeremy Bolm's painfully honest lyrics and the group's razor-sharp fury birthed one of 2016's most uplifting post-hardcore albums. Read our feature on Touché Amoré here. Hawthorne Theater, 1507 SE 39th Ave., 503-233-7100. 8 pm. $15. All ages.
SUNDAY, OCT. 15
Portland Hip-Hop Day
For the third year, hip-hop is coming to the steps of City Hall. Well, weather permitting—last year got rained out. Rasheed Jamal, Fountaine, viral wunderkind Wynne and Brookfield Duece, a.k.a. Damian Lillard's cousin, will represent, whether indoors or outdoors. Read our interview with Brookfield Deuce here. Portland City Hall, 1221 SW 4th Ave. #340. 3 pm. Free. All ages.
Portland Puerto Rico Fundraiser
The president doesn't give a shit about helping Puerto Rico. Luckily, there's an easy way for us to, with a fundraiser featuring Latin food, Puerto Rican music and an auction. All proceeds go to Puerto Rico. Crystal Ballroom, 1332 W Burnside St., helpisonthewaypuertorico.com. 12-5 pm. $25. All ages.
Tei Shi, Twelve'Len
Born in Argentina, Valerie Teicher, aka Tei Shi, has a tight grasp on the sound of '90s-era R&B, as reflected on her debut LP, Crawl Space. Much like the pop era it pulls from, Tei Shi's sound shuffles between acoustic bedroom sounds and beat-driven electronic structures, with the smoky-voiced singer imparting sultriness to already-humid bass lines and swelling synths. There's more than enough actual instrumentation to make for a fascinating live show, although Teicher's isolated vocals alone would be worth the price of admission. Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison St., holocene.org. 8 pm. $17. 21+.
