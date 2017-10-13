Bruce Campbell

Bruce Campbell has made at least 50 movies since starring as demon hunter Ash in Sam Raimi's Evil Dead. But for the past 19 years he's lived on a lavender farm outside of Medford with his wife and a John Deere tractor, fighting skunks and the Bureau of Land Management, and finding meth heads and abandoned cats near his property. His second memoir, Hail to the Chin covers the Michigan native's life after 40 and his move out to the Oregon sticks. Powell's at Cedar Hills Crossing, 3415 SW Cedar Hills Blvd., Beaverton. October 13, 6 pm. Campbell will read and sign copies of his new book and one other item. A purchase of Hail to the Chin is required to enter the signing line.