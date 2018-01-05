Shane Torres

Established 1981, the record Shane Torres put out in September in conjunction with his first Comedy Central special, features a lot of material Portlanders will remember from his time here, starting with Torres introducing himself with one of his classic lines about looking like "a Native American Meatloaf impersonator." It's material he's been working on for six years—and now that it's on an album, it's dead. Which puts Torres in an interesting position as he embarks on the cross-country tour that brings him back to Portland for a three-day stand at Helium this weekend. Torres, who came in second on our first-annual Funniest Five poll back in 2013, is now starting from scratch with a new act that's all still "demo cuts." Read our feature on Torres here. Helium Comedy Club, 1510 SE 10th Ave., portland.heliumcomedy.com. 7:30 pm and 10 pm Friday-Saturday, 10 pm Sunday Jan. 5-7. $20-$28. 21+.