Steve Gunn, Julie Byrne, Rebecca Gates

Brooklyn-based guitarist Steve Gunn has accumulated the sort of resumé more often associated with a Nashville session player—the kind where any adept axemen can hang around a studio and find themselves as temporary members of whatever band is tracking that day. The bona fide troubadour blends the eclectic drone of Robbie Basho with the bluegrass twang of Jack Rose into succinct rock tunes chipper enough to fit on a playlist alongside any of contemporary indie's modern bigwigs. Meanwhile, Julie Byrne's Not Even Happiness is a subdued, plaintive highlight featured on several of last year's best-of lists. This double-header offers anyone who slept on getting tickets for her Revolution Hall gig opening for Whitney last year a second chance at redemption. Mississippi Studios, 3939 N Mississippi Ave., 503-288-3895. 9 pm. $15 advance, $17 day of show. 21+.