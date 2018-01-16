After a half-hour worth of needles pulling thread and three bumpy shots of them driving out a country road, it's clear that Anderson didn't make a period piece; he made a movie that looks like it was made in the 1950s. The colors are big and grand. It's full of dramatic sweeps of lace across the work table and billowing skirts sashaying through the showroom, where, like most movie romances of that era, there's gaslighting going on at both ends.