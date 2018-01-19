Edel Rodriguez—the Cuban-American artist who designed the recent Time Magazine cover depicting Trump as an orange, flaming mess—is bringing his work to Portland.
The cover was Rodriguez's take on Michael Wolff's explosive Trump tell-all, Fire and Fury.
He told Time Magazine of his work, "We used to live where the United States was a pretty steady country, and now you wake up every day and try to figure out where's the next fire, where do we have to go, what do we have to try to contain."
On his Twitter, Rodriquez sampled his rendition of the book cover, which he says paints the chaos of our current administration a little more accurately.
A gallery of Rodiguez's toxic-Trump inspired pieces will be in Portland starting next week. The show, titled "Agent Orange," will be on display at Wieden+Kennedy from January 25 through February 23.
According to a release from Wieden+Kennedy, the works are on display to coincide with the year anniversary of Trump being elected into office. There will be artworks titled "Meltdown," "Total Meltdown" and "America First," which gives you a good idea of what to expect.
"'Agent Orange,'" Rodriguez explained in a release sent to WW, is "a toxic orange chemical in the body of a Russian agent."
The show will also feature work from woodcarver Edwin Jeffery Jr., whose work draws on his experiences growing up as an African American in a segregated Memphis.
Prints of Rodriguez's work will be on sale—meaning you can now hang an illustrated exploding Trump head on your wall—and some of the proceeds will go to refugee causes.
"Each new piece is a direct response to news events or quotes made by Trump," Wieden+Kennedy's art producer, Andrea Bakacs says. "The one-year anniversary of his inauguration seemed like the right moment to share these."
