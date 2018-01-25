Every year in Portland, there's at least one, if not multiple, productions of The Vagina Monologues. This year, the monologues will be staged by Portland Community College's Women's Resource Center, and it's going to be headlined by Wild author Cheryl Strayed.
Considering Strayed has made a career out of candidly discussing personal difficulties—starting with her anonymous advice column Dear Sugar—it's basically a perfect fit. PCC has annually staged Eve Ensler's play for two decades. And since Strayed is not only an outspoken survivor of abuse, but Portland's resident icon for the healing power of sharing personal struggle, it's almost surprising this didn't happen earlier.
But this year's production is a historic occasion. Along with the rise of the #MeToo movement, 2018 marks the 20th anniversary of the Vagina Monologues. PCC held the first Portland production in 1998, which also meant that they were the first to which also made it the first community college to stage the play.
As usual, the monologues will be held on February 16 and 17. The proceeds for this year's performance will go to Bradley Angle's Healing Roots Program, which provides support for Black and African American survivors of domestic violence. You can buy tickets here. Strayed's talk at Revolution Hall that will be held a few weeks later is already sold out.
