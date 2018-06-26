While certainly not yet mainstream, there seem to be more intentional women-centric commercial spaces popping up than ever before, which is incredible to see. All-women co-working spaces like the Wing in New York are changing the game for women, down to available books in the library all by female authors. Personally, I feel it's extremely important that women have access to spaces wherein they can prepare and fortify to take on an oppressive outside world, where norms and "what's acceptable" remain all too often decided by men.