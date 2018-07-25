I can't predict the parallel future that might have happened had different things taken place. But one of the things that really knocked me out doing the research for this book was just the way that it rewrote my conception of how the internet could be. One of the women that I profiled, hypertext researcher Wendy Hall, talks about the web as being this massive laboratory experiment, and we're the mice running around in this maze. The internet, the web are the way they are because of countless small decisions made in the moment by people, and driven by very human needs and desires, and informed only by the context and the circumstance of their moment. When you talk to the early internet people, on both the technical and cultural side, they're just as stymied and weirded out as us about what's going on with the internet today. I mean, Mark Zuckerberg founded Facebook as a way to judge the relative hotness of incoming Harvard freshmen, and now he's the most powerful man in the world. Nobody meant for that to happen.