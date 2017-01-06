Having reclaimed its name, the online pages of Dissident: Resurrection XXX will also link up to Amsterdam's actual streets. The Panders drew on their familiarity with Amsterdam when originally drawing Triple X, incorporating the real urban geography to further the creeping verisimilitude. "You'll be able to experience where the story's taken place," says Jacob. "We lived there off and on for two years and drew all of these scenes in actual places. When we launch each one of those pages, they'll be hotlinked to the locations in Amsterdam on Google Street View, so you'll be able to leap right out of the comic to the very street where the action was taking place—a kind of quasi-walking tour of Amsterdam, with an add-your-own dystopian filter."