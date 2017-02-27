It's a weird time to be a punk provocateur.
Since its founding in 2010, Eugene-based Pork, which distributes in Portland has made a habit of printing swastikas and other offensive imagery to antagonize "squares." That's lead to boycotts and angry comments whenever they're mentioned.
But we noticed something last week: The zine's web site no longer has an essay about why they print offensive imagery, and the latest issue is devoid of fascist and Nazi imagery.
Bossman Sean Äaberg tells us it's not the time, as the "national tone" has changed under Trump.
Comments