In fairness to both our readers and the tireless employees of Portland's Archives and Records Center, PARC isn't much of a porn shop. The rooms are too bright, the hours are too early, and the constant chatter of pensioners working their way through 19th C water bureau records would dissuade all but the rarest fetishists. Nevertheless, though attempts to properly enjoy the magazine as its publishers intended may well be an act of terrorism, they've preserved the last surviving copies of '73-74 Oregon Playmate Review—a forgotten stripper showcase featuring top production values, genuine wit, and recognizably local flavors on parade. Throughout the four issues extant, there are recurrent touchstones whispering of old Portlandia. Hard to define, exactly, but you know it when you see it.