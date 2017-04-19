Beyond a perfunctory sorry-if-anyone-got-hurt aside in the prologue, Dolezal ardently refuses to take responsibility for the damage she did to her community and causes. She doesn't discuss how her name is thrown in the face of transgender activists. She has no interest in talking about how right-wing bloggers used her story to falsely accuse black New York Daily News columnist Shaun King of being white. Nor does she consider how her shaky hate-crime claims gave ammunition to those arguing all hate-crime claims are bogus. It's why Spokane Spokesman-Review columnist Shawn Vestal recently called her "the Northwest's biggest gift to white supremacy since [Aryan Nations founder] Richard Butler."