Sure, there's a murder. There's always a murder in books like this, with a moody moss-green cover and "County Clare Mystery" blocked out in tasteful type across the front. In the ancient Irish pit-stop of Lisfenora, famous for its matchmaking festival, old pub-drunk Elder Joe has had his belly fitted with six seeping holes, his blood "cheery" in its crimson and the material of his shirt sagging "over his flaccid chest and stomach." It's a gothic grotesque, the horror less in the act than in the ruined human body itself.