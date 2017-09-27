Meanwhile, a novelist named Nicole is suffering from a failed marriage and an unsettling sense of dislocation that builds in her until "one autumn afternoon when I came through the door of my house I shared with my husband and our two children, and I sensed that I was already there. Simply that: already there." Nicole, too, is drawn to Israel—in this case, by a strong feeling that she is dreaming her life from the Brutalist maze of the Tel Aviv Hilton, where she was conceived. When she gets there, a shady old man named Friedman has a briefcase and a proposal.